Visakhapatnam: noted film personality R.P. Patnaik nominated as Swachh Visakha Brand Ambassador

GVMC Commissioner gives the certificate to Patnaik

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner G. Lakshmisha has nominated singer, actor, music and film director R.P Patnaik, as Brand Ambassador for Swachh Visakhapatnam. He gave the nomination certificate to Mr. Patnaik, who visited the GVMC office here on Saturday.

Mr. Lakshmisha explained about the ongoing single-use plastic ban in Visakhapatnam urban body limits and how people are cooperating to the change. He urged Mr. Patnaik to create awareness over importance of cleanliness through message-oriented songs.

Expressing happiness on the nomination, Mr. Patnaik said that it is an honour to serve Visakhapatnam. He also said that he would strive hard to serve the city in all possible ways. Apreciating the civic body’s decision to combat plastic pollution, Mr. Patnaik also said that he would soon come up with a song on plastic pollution.

Additional Commissioners S.S. Varma and Y. Srinivasa Rao, Chief Medical Officer K.S.L.G. Sastry were present.