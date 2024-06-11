GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Visakhapatnam-New Delhi AP Express, some other trains to run on diverted route due to safety works

Published - June 11, 2024 08:22 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Some trains will run on diverted route via Vizianagaram – Rayagada-Titlagarh-Raipur-Nagpur instead of Visakhapatnam-Duvvada-Vijayawada-Warangal-Ballarsha to facilitate Pre/Non interlocking works and Non interlocking works for commission of third Line at Asifabad Road – Rechni Road stations in Kazipet-Ballarsha section of Secunderabad division of South Central Railway.

Train no. 20805 Visakhapatnam–New Delhi AP Express, leaving Visakhapatnam from June 22 to July 5, and 20806 New Delhi-Visakhapatnam–AP Express, leaving New Delhi from June 22 to July, 5 will run on diverted route.

Train no. 20803 Visakhapatnam–Gandhidham SF Express, leaving Visakhapatnam on June 27 and July 5, and 20804 Gandhidham –Visakhapatnam SF Express, leaving Gandhidham on June 23 and 30, will run on diverted route.

Train no. 12803 Visakhapatnam–H.Nizamuddin Swarnajayanthi SF Express, leaving Visakhapatnam on June 24 and 28 and July 1 and 5, and 12804 H.Nizamuddin –Visakhapatnam Swarnajayanthi SF Express, leaving H.Nizamuddin on June 23, 26, 30 and July 3, will run on diverted route.

Train no. 20819 Puri-Okha SF Express, leaving Puri on June 23 and 30, and 20820 Okha-Puri SF Express, leaving Okha on June 26 and 30, will run on diverted route. Travelling public have been asked to make a note of the changes, according to a statement issued by Senior Divisional Commercial Manager K. Saandeep.

