Visakhapatnam: need to provide quality medicare to the poor, says Panchayat Raj Minister

‘Steps being taken to provide amenities in hospitals in urban and rural areas’

‘Steps being taken to provide amenities in hospitals in urban and rural areas’

Deputy Chief Minister and Panchayat Raj Minister B. Mutyala Naidu has stressed on the need to provide quality medical services to the poor. Speaking at the Zilla Parishad meeting organised here on Saturday, he said the State government was taking steps to improve amenities in hospitals in the urban and rural areas.

I.T. Minister Gudivada Amarnath said that agricultural assistants should give suggestions to farmers to enable them to get good harvest.

‘Additional post-mortem unit at KGH’

District Collector A. Mallikarjuna said that a special additional unit is being arranged for conducting post-mortems at King George Hospital. He said that adequate staff would also be appointed so that post-mortems could also be conducted during night-time in the hospital. Mr. Mallikarjuna said that they would also take steps to arrange M.R.I scan unit at the KGH. He said that steps would be taken to maintain hygiene in the hospital and in its surroundings.

ZP Chairperson J. Subhadra has urged the officials to take steps to meet drinking water needs in the district.

During the meeting, the MPTC and ZPTC members discussed various topics related to agriculture, implementation of welfare schemes, Jal Jeevan Mission, NREGS, YSR Arogya Kendras, drinking water projects of Agency and medical facilities,

Anakapalli MP B. Satyavathi, Araku MP G. Madhavi, MLAs M. Srinivasa Rao, K Dharmasri and A. Adeepraju, and Collector of Alluri Sitharamaraju district Sumit Kumar were among those present.