Visakhapatnam: need to create awareness about cervical cancer among women, says Health Minister

January 07, 2023 06:00 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Health Minister Vidadala Rajini has said that the State Government with the support of the American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin(AAPI) is putting in efforts to tackle cervical cancer issues. As part of it, the government has organised a human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination drive for 100 underprivileged girl children between 9 and 14 years, she said. The girls will receive the second dose after six months, the Minister said.

She attended the vaccination programme at Mahatma Gandhi Cancer Hospital & Research Centre, MVP Colony, here on Saturday. She was accompanied by Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari, District Collector A Mallikarjuna and other officials.

Ms Rajini said that about 1.25 lakh women are affected by cervical cancer every year in the country, in which about 75,000 are dying. There is a need to create awareness about the cervical cancer among women, she said.

Mr. Mallikarjuna expressed happiness over the AAPI coming forward to provide free vaccine to about 100 underprivileged children. He said that awareness should be created among girl students studying in government and private schools about the cervical cancer, while parents should be educated about the vaccine.

AAPI president Ravi Kolli and Managing Director of Mahatma Gandhi Cancer Hospital & Research Centre V. Murali Krishna also spoke.

During the programme, Mr. Mallikarjuna has given the first vaccine shot to a girl student.

MP M.V.V. Satyanarayana, VMRDA Chairperson A. Vijaya Nirmala and others were present.