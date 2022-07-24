Visakhapatnam: need for decarbonisation to achieve net zero emissions, says IOCL Director

The Hindu Bureau July 24, 2022 06:03 IST

He proposes to sign an MoU with Andhra University to collaborate on various research problems

Director, Research & Development - IOCL, S.S.V. Rama Kumar, proposed to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Andhra University to collaborate on various research problems, Ph.D fellowships, internships and promoting IP and start-ups. He was here in the varsity to deliver a talk on ‘Decarbonisation Strategies for Oil and Gas Sector towards Sustainable Environment.’ During his talk, Mr. Rama Kumar highlighted the need for decarbonisation to achieve net zero emissions to overcome ill-effects of global warming and climate change on the earth. Andhra University Vice Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy, Registrar V. Krishna Mohan and others were present.



