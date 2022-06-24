Visakhapatnam: miraculous escape for two newborns as ceiling fan falls at Gosha Hospital

Two newborn babies had a miraculous escape, as a ceiling fan fell at Kangaroo Mother Care (KMC) unit at Gosha Hospital here on Thursday night.

Parents of the newborn babies were shocked and expressed their concern. They also questioned the hospital authorities on what could have happened if the fan fell on their children. They also alleged that the electrician who repaired the fan on Thursday, responded negligently when they informed him that the problem still persists.

RMO Visakhapatnam U Jeevan said that on Thursday the hospital attenders had complained to the nurse about the malfunctioning of the fan, as it was making too much noise. The electrician was arranged and he had taken up the repair. The duty nurse had asked the families not to sleep under the fan and moved the beds, far from the fan. However in the night, the fan fell from the ceiling hook, as the hook may have been damaged, he said.

“Due to the false ceiling, the electrician may not have seen the damaged hook,” the RMO said. He said that they are taking repair works. None of the babies were injured and among them, one was also discharged, he said.