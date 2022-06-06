Visakhapatnam-Kacheguda train to get LHB coaches

East Coast Railway (E Co R) has decided to convert the conventional coaches of Visakhapatnam – Kacheguda – Visakhapatnam express with modern Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches with effect from June 11.

Train no. 12861 Visakhapatnam- Kacheguda express will run with LHB coaches with effect from June 11 and in the return direction 12862 Kacheguda –Visakhapatnam express will run with LHB coaches with effect from June 12.

This train will have 20 LHB coaches comprising 2nd AC-1, 3rd AC-5, Sleeper Class-8, General Second Class-4, Second class Luggage cum disabled coach-1 and Generator Motor car-1.

Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy said that East Coast Railway was taking all possible measures to provide better services to passengers. He said that eight pairs of trains have already been converted with LHB rakes. With more number of LHB coaches in the near future, would enhance passenger comfort and safety, he added.