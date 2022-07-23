Visakhapatnam: it is the responsibility of every citizen to fight against single-use plastic, says GVMC Commissioner

He lauds HPCL for playing a pivotal role in combating plastic

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner G. Lakshmisha said that it is the responsibility of every citizen to fight against single-use plastic and play their part to make Visakhapatnam a plastic-free city. He was speaking during an awareness programme on single-use plastic organised by the HPCL at the Skill Development Centre(SDI).

Mr. Lakshmisha said that they have been associating with various companies and industries as part of the ongoing ban on single-use plastic and lauded that HPCL has been playing a pivotal role in combating plastic. He has also explained about the programmes being taken up among the citizens over plastic ban.

Indian Cricketer K.S. Bharat, who also took part in the programme, stressed the need for protecting the environment by following the ongoing plastic ban.

HPCL Executive Director V. Ratan Raj appreciated conducting such initiatives. HPCL CGM(HR) K.Nagesh said that complete ban on single-use plastic is being implemented in the in HPCL refinery and residential complexes of employees. At the same time, employees of the company, trade unions HP Shakti and HP Sthri are also taking steps to protect the environment, he said.

SDI officials, students and others participated in the programme.