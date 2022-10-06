Visakhapatnam: IGNOU extends date for submission of admission forms

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date for submission of online admission forms for the degree and PG programmes for the July-2022 session, except for all semester-based programmes such as MBA and MCA and certificate-level programmes, till October 10.

Admissions can be done through a web link available on the IGNOU website: https://ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in/

The admission details are also available at all IGNOU Study Centres in the 11 districts of Andhra Pradesh—Srikakulam, Parvathipuram Manyam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Alluru Sitharamaraju, Anakapalle, East Godavari, Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Konaseema, Eluru and West Godavari.

Fee exemption facility is available for for the SC and ST candidates for select programmes, according to IGNOU Regional Director Dharmarao Gonipati.

For more details, students can visit the IGNOU website: www.ignou.ac.in or write e-mails to the Visakhapatnam Regional Centre at rcvisakhapatnam@ignou.ac.in