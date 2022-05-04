Visakhapatnam: GVMC goes extra mile to provide pension to beneficiary

Ward Secretary goes to Bengaluru and gives pension to a boy suffering from Thalassemia

In a noble initiative, Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) has gone extra mile to provide pension to a beneficiary who was unable to take it personally due to health issues. Following instructions from GVMC Commissioner G. Lakshmisha, a Secretary from Ward 63 Sachivalayam went to Bengaluru to provide three months pending pension of ₹30,000 to a beneficiary

A six-year-old boy, Pitani Dheeraj, was suffering from Thalassemia and was undergoing bone marrow transplant treatment in a hospital in Bengaluru. He is being provided pension of ₹10,000 per month under special provision for his treatment. The beneficiary was unable to take pension for more than two months due to treatment procedures. He has requested the GVMC through a petition in the Spandana programme to arrange for his pension.

The GVMC officials informed the Commissioner that the beneficiary had not taken two months pension and if he could not get the pension even for the third month, he would lose the pension completely for Talassemia disease as per the regulations.

On humanitarian grounds, the GVMC Commissioner has ordered the officials make immediate arrangements to provide three-months pension to the beneficiary.