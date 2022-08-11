Visakhapatnam: GVMC Commissioner, Mayor urge denizens to shun plastic

Expo on alternatives to single-use plastic to be held from Aug. 13 to 15

Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari and GVMC Commissioner G. Lakshmisha inspecting a device that measures the thickness of plastic bags, at a press meet in Visakhapatnam on Thursday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari and Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Commissioner G. Lakshmisha have appealed to denizens to adopt alternatives to plastic such as cloth bags or jute bags and cane baskets and extend their cooperation to the civic body in enforcing the ban on single-use plastic in the city.

Manufacturers and suppliers of eco-friendly materials from various districts of the State and from across the country are expected to take part in an expo showcasing alternatives to single-use plastic to be held at the parking lot opposite Viswapriya Function Hall at RK Beach from August 13 to 15, they told reporters on Thursday.

The Mayor said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy wants Visakhapatnam city to be pollution-free and plastic-free. Awareness programmes have been initiated by the GVMC to educate the public on how littering of plastic waste becomes an eyesore for tourists.

Appealing to citizens to give up use of personal vehicles at least once a week, Ms. Hari Kumari said that she and the GVMC Commissioner were using public transport vehicles and eco-friendly bicycles to shuttle to their offices on Mondays to set an example for other citizens. She opined that a small beginning could usher in a great change.

Mr. Lakshmisha said that the exhibition of alternatives to plastics was to create awareness among the people that there were friendly alternatives to plastics. These materials degrade in the soil and do not harm the environment or harm humans and animals living on the planet.

There would be around 40 stalls showcasing alternative products. A nominal charge of ₹500 would be collected from each stall. The expo would be inaugurated by the Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development A. Suresh on August 13. Awards would be given to the ‘best stalls’ put up at the show.