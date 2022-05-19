Visakhapatnam: GVMC Commissioner inspects 24x7 drinking water works

‘Ensure there is no interruption during summer’

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner G. Lakshmisha inspected the 24x7 drinking water works in Murali Nagar, Madhavadhara and a few other areas in Marripalem under Zone-5 here on Thursday.

During his inspection, Mr. Lakshmisha was briefed about how the water is collected from reservoirs and supplied to the houses. He also observed how drinking water is distributed 24x7 through the Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) system. He learnt that water wastage could be prevented through the system and it also shows the water consumption by each consumer. He instructed the officials to ensure there is no drinking water supply interruption during the summer.

Mr. Lakshmisha also instructed work inspectors to check the pipelines on a regular basis to prevent leaks. Zonal Commissioner Mallayya Naidu, Superintending Engineer, Water Supply, K.V.N. Ravi, NCC Project General Manager Jaya Shankar and others were present.