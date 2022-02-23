Visakhapatnam: GITAM varsity selected for STUTI project of Department of Science and Technology

To create awareness on Science and Technology, and cutting-edge research studies among faculty and students, the GITAM Deemed to be University has been sanctioned a grant for one year of ₹1.34 crore under the Synergistic Training Utilising the Scientific and Technological Infrastructure (STUTI) Project by the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Ministry of Science and Technology, said GITAM Deemed to be University Vice-Chancellor K. Sivaramakrishna in a release on Wednesday

He said that GITAM is the only institution in the State and 13 across the country selected for the STUTI project. The V-C also handed over the project sanction orders to STUTI GITAM Project Coordinator Balla Srinivasa Prasad. As per the DST guidelines, GITAM shall function as a Project Management Unit (PMU) in Andhra Pradesh to conduct various science awareness programmes and training activities.