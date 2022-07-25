Visakhapatnam: GITAM student to represent India at World Skills Competition

The contest will be held in South Korea in October

GITAM Deemed to be University student Srihari Ruttala has been selected to represent India at World Skills Competition-2022, to be held in South Korea during October.

Srihari’s achievements includes a gold medal in the field of Cyber Security in India Skills Competition 2022 at the national-level and runner-up in Deloitte Cyberkshetra.

Recently, Srihari was felicitated by the State government with ₹1 lakh cheque, memento and certificate of appreciation in an event organised by the APSSDC on the eve of World Youth Skills Day.

GITAM Career Guidance Centre (GCGC) has equipped Srihari with high-end workstation Apple Mac Book worth ₹2.6 lakh.

Currently, Mr. Srihari is pursuing his second-year MCA in GITAM School of Science.

To participate in the World Skills Competition, he will be trained for next couple of months by the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC).

GITAM School of Science Dean M. Balakumar, Principal M. Sarathchandrababu and Computer Science Department HoD K. Vedavathi appreciated the student for his achievement and hoped he will bring laurels to the country.