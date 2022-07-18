Visakhapatnam: GITAM BDS student wins State-level gold medal
Sunkara Shivani secures highest marks in Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery
GITAM Dental College and Hospital BDS student Sunkara Shivani was awarded the State-level gold medal for securing highest marks in the speciality of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery.
The gold medal in the name of Dr. K.M. Gandhi was presented to the student at the Dr. NTR University of Health Sciences annual convocation, held recently at Vijayawada. Principal of the college D. Sitarama Raju, Vice-Principals Y. Ravishankar and K.V. Prabhakar congratulated the student.
