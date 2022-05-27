Visakhapatnam: GITAM Admission Test-2022 results released

Around 25,000 candidates appeared for GAT, says Vice-Chancellor

The results of GAT (GITAM Admission Test) – 2022 for admission into various UG and PG programmes, offered at the three campuses of GITAM Deemed to be University in Visakhapatnam, Hyderabad and Bengaluru for the academic year 2022-23, were released by Vice-Chancellor K. Siva Rama Krishna, here on Friday.

Giving details to the media, Prof. Siva Rama Krishna said that around 25,000 candidates had appeared for GAT. The courses offered include engineering, architecture, science, pharmacy, management, law, humanities and social sciences, nursing, physiotherapy, paramedical and public policy. The merit position of the candidate for admission would be based on the rank in GAT-2022. The rule of reservation would be followed as per UGC norms.

The merit rankers of JEE (Main)-2022, AP-EAPCET-2022 and TS-EAMCET-2022 and other national entrance tests would also be considered for admission into programmes like engineering, architecture, management, pharmacy and law. The merit rankers in GAT, AP-EAPCET and TS-EAMCET and other State and national entrance tests would all be eligible for merit scholarships, in the form of fee concessions, based on their ranks.

Prof. Siva Rama Krishna said that a total of 3,950 students got placements through campus interviews during the academic year 2021-22. MNC s in IT, service sector and core industry have recognised the high standards at GITAM, which draws them to the campus year-after-year.

Candidates could check their ranks in GAT-2022 and details of scholarships, applicable to them, on the website: admissions.gitam.edu

Senior Director (Admissions) P.A.V.S. Shekar, Head(Insights) Jagdeesh and Head (Operations) Ramprasad were present.

