Visakhapatnam gets new police officers

Several police officers in Visakhapatnam were transferred on Tuesday.

Ch. Adinarayana who was working as ADCP (Traffic) was transferred and posted as Additional SP (Intelligence) and the posting is awaited. Additional SP (Law & Order) Tirupati, Sk Arifulla has been transferred and posted as the new ADCP (Traffic) Visakhapatnam

Similarly, D. Gangadhara, who was working as Additional S.P (Admin) Guntur is now transferred and posted as ADCP (Crimes) Visakhapatnam in the existing vacancy.

Additional SP rank B. Srinivasa Rao was transferred and posted as Additional SP (Special Enforcement Bureau), Visakhapatnam, in the existing vacancy.

M. Rajani, who was working as Additional DCP (Admin) Visakhapatnam, was also transferred and posted as Additional SP (Law & Order) East Godavari district.

M. Rama Krishna Raju, who was working as Additional DCP (Law & Order-I), Vijayawada, is now transferred and posted as the new Additional DCP (Admin) Visakhapatnam.

Meanwhile, K. Sravani, who was working as Additional SP (Admin) Anakapalli, was transferred and posted as Additional S.P ACB, Visakhapatnam.