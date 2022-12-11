Visakhapatnam: Former Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana advocates use of mother tongue

December 11, 2022 11:07 pm | Updated 11:08 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Former Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana has emphasised the importance of the use of mother tongue by every citizen of a State.

Participating as the chief guest in the ‘ Na Uchwasham Kavanam’, a programme on the release of the second and third versions of late ‘Sirivennela’ Sitarama Sastry’s literary works at an auditorium on the Andhra University campus on December 11 (Sunday), Justice (retired) Ramana said that the affinity Sitaram Sastry had with his mother tongue and the culture of the country was reflected in his literary works. “Sitaram Sastry’s works are not for entertainment, but for the enlightenment of the society,” he said.

The programme was organised by Telugu Association of North America (TANA) and the Sirivennela family supported by the Subhodayam Group.

Earlier, Justice (retired) Ramana released the books comprising the literary works of ‘Sirivennela’ and handed over the first copies to Padmavati, wife of the poet.

Thotakura Prasad, president of TANA’s Sahitya wing announced the organisation’s intention to take up the publication of the rest of the literary works of `Sirivennela’.

Lyricist Ramajogaiah Sastry said that he was inspired by ‘Sirivennela’. Other speakers including Bethavolu Ramabraham and Anjaya Choudary Lavu of TANA and K. Lakshmi Prasad of Subhodayam Group said that Sirivennella’s songs made them fall in love with the Telugu language.

Gunapu Shravani won the Gurajada Best Poetry Award instituted by Navasahiti International (Chennai), said its founding president S.V. Suryaprakash Rao. A musical orchestra was organised under the aegis of M.V.R. Nageswara Rao and his ‘Swaramadhuryam’ team.