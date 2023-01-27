Visakhapatnam: Forensic psychologists should play a key role in preventing crimes, says Andhra University Vice-Chancellor

January 27, 2023 06:12 pm | Updated 06:12 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The two-day national-level workshop on “Role of Forensic Psychologist in Criminal Justice” being conducted by the Department of Psychology, Andhra University, began here on Friday.

Inaugurating the workshop, Vice-Chancellor P. V. G. D. Prasad Reddy lauded the initiative of the department to conduct a workshop on a subject with increasing scope and demand. The role of a forensic psychologist does not end with reducing crime but should also aim at putting a stop to it, he added.

He urged the students to develop a learning mindset and be their own masters.

Addressing the gathering, Murali Rambha, Superintendent of Police, CBI, ACB – Visakhapatnam, said that for the last 20 years, forensic psychologists have been helping the court and police in the investigation of crimes in India.

Forensic psychologists not only help in analysing the crime scene and collecting evidence but also counselling the victims and convicts, he added.

A forensic psychologist’s scientific temper and knowledge of psychology and law would benefit the criminal justice system, he observed.

K. Srinivasa Rao, Principal of the College of Science and Technology, Andhra university, emphasised on the significant work being done in the field of forensic psychology and its wide range of applications and immense scope.

M.V.R. Raju, HoD, Department of Psychology, AU, talked about the possible job opportunities in the field of forensic psychology and the importance of having a positive attitude.