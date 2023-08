Visakhapatnam: Experimental stoppages at Duvvada and Bobbili stations for some express trains

August 05, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Railways has provided stoppages at Duvvada and Bobbili stations under Waltair railway division to certain express trains on an experimental basis till further notice, according to an official release here on Saturday.

Train 18520 Lokamanya Tilak Terminus –Viaskhapatnam will stop at Duvvada station with effect from August 9 at 10.05 am and depart at 10.07 am. Its pairing train 18519 will arrive at 11.53 pm and depart at 11.55 pm.

Train 12804 Hazrat Nizamudin-Visakhapatnam Swarnajayanthi will stop at Duvvada from August 10 at 1.40 p.m. and depart at 1.42 p.m. Its pairing train 12803 will stop with effect from August 11 at 8.48 a.m. and depart at 8.50 a.m.

Train 12835 Hatia-SMVT Bengaluru will stop at Bobbili with effect from August 9 at 6.23 a.m. and depart at 6.25 a.m. Its pairing train 12836 will arrive at 5 am and depart at 5.02 a.m.

Train 12889 Tata-SMVT Bengaluru will stop at Bobbili with effect from August 12 at 6.23 a.m. and depart at 6.25 a.m. Its pairing train 12890 will arrive at 5 a.m. and depart at 5.02 am with effect from August 15.

Train 22838 Ernakulam-Hatia will stop at Bobbili 1.38 a.m. and depart at 1.40 a.m. from August 11. Its pairing train 22837 will stop at 6.23 am and depart at 6.25 a.m. from August 15.