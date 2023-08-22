HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Visakhapatnam: experimental halt for two express trains at Kalyan and Kopargaon

August 22, 2023 10:48 pm | Updated 10:48 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Railways has decided to provide stoppages to the following express trains, originating/terminating in Visakhapatnam, on experimental basis for a period of six months at Kopergaon and Kalyan stations, according to A.K. Tripathi, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Waltair Division.

Train No 18519 Visakhapatnam-Lokmanya Tilak Terminal (LTT) Express will stop at Kalyan station at 3.20 a.m. and depart at 3:22 a.m. with effect from August 23.

In the return direction, 18520 Lokmanya Tilak Terminal (LTT) – Visakhapatnam express will stop at Kalyan station at 7.32 a.m. and depart at 7.34 a.m. with effect from August 23.

Similarly, 18503 Visakhapatnam-Sainagar Shirdi express will stop at Kopargaon station at 9.53 a.m. and depart at 9:55 a.m. with effect from August 24.

In the return direction, 18504 Sainagar Shirdi – Visakhapatnam express will stop at Kopargaon station at 8.08 p.m. and departure at 8.10 p.m. with effect from August 25.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.