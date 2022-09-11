Visakhapatnam: elocution and poster design contests for students

The Hindu FIC and Arcelor Mittal Nippon Steel jointly organising them

The Hindu FIC and Arcelor Mittal Nippon Steel India Ltd., (AMNS India Ltd.) are jointly organising an elocution competition and poster design contest for school students to commemorate International Ozone Day.

The topic is: ‘Single-use plastic and its impact on the climate’ (for both Junior and Senior categories). Students of 5th, 6th and 7th classes will be categorised as ‘Juniors’ and those from 8th, 9th and 10th as ‘Seniors’. The duration is two minutes and the students should speak in English. There is no registration fee. Interested students can fill the online registration form through the link - https://forms.office.com/r/t3Cy6SYHEH

The preliminary round will be held on September 14 at The Hindu Regional Office at TPT Colony, Seethammadhara, Visakhapatnam. Reporting time for preliminary round will be intimated after the registration. The last date for registration is September 13.

Each student can submit one entry and the 15 best entries from each category will be selected for the final round, which will be held at Visakhapatnam Public Library at Dwarakanagar on September 16. The timing will be intimated to the shortlisted participants.

Model making / presentation

The topic is ‘Best out of waste’ or ‘Wealth from waste’. Each school can send one team and the idea can be presented in the form of a model or a presentation. A table will be provided at the venue to display the model. Interested schools can register before 3 p.m. on September 14. There is no registration fee and the School Coordinators can call on the mobile no. 9491827176 for registration.

All the participants will be given a certificate of participation and the winners will be rewarded with a merit certificate and a shield/medal. For any further clarifications, please contact 9491827176. School students are encouraged to participate in these competitions and make International Ozone Day a grand success.

AMNS India Ltd., planted various types of trees covering 2,10,800 Sq. mtrs area supported by additional green shade grass all over the premises.

AMNS India Limited has also developed a green belt all along the port main road right from the Y Junction till the Convent Junction. The best environmental practices in AMNS India Ltd. are adopting several methods and techniques for a clean and green environment in and around the plant.