Visakhapatnam: ECoR General Manager inspects Koraput-Rayagada Section of Waltair Division

‘Focus is on passenger amenities apart from cleanliness at station premises’

‘Focus is on passenger amenities apart from cleanliness at station premises’

East Coast Railway (E Co R) General Manager Archana Joshi conducted the Annual Inspection over Koraput-Rayagada Section of Waltair Division along with the principal officers from the E Co R Headquarters on Monday.

Divisional Railway Manager of Waltair Anup Satpathy and other divisional officers also accompanied the GM during her inspection.

The inspection started from Koraput station, where the General Manager inspected the station and passenger amenities. Later, she has inspected Lakshmipur Road and Rayagada stations and suggested some improvements. She inaugurated the Running Room and Combined Crew Lobby and Train Manager Lobby at Rayagada station.

She also inaugurated a Green Gallery Park at Railway Colony at Lakshmipur Road. Speed trials were conducted in Damanjodi- Kakriguma and Singapur Road – Rayagada sections to assess the condition of the railway track.

The General Manager inspected railway colony at Lakshmipur Road and interacted with the residents, enquired about their grievances and assured of appropriate action.

Ms. Archana Joshi also inspected the major bridge between Lakshimpur Road - Singaram and other minor railway bridges, railway tracks, curves, points and crossing, tunnels, traction substations, Booking offices, Waiting Rooms, Retiring Rooms and Railway health units. She said the focus was on passenger amenities apart from cleanliness at station premises.