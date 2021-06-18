Visakhapatnam district sees three more deaths and 299 new COVID infections

597 persons recover from coronavirus

A total of 299 new COVID-19 infections were reported from the district in the last 24 hours ending Friday morning, while 597 persons undergoing treatment for the virus recovered. The cumulative tally has increased to 1,46,976, according to the update released by COVID-19 Special Officer P.V. Sudhakar.

The death toll has crossed the 1,000-mark and stands at 1,002 after three more persons succumbed to the coronavirus in the last 24 hours. The district had reported its first COVID-19 death on May 1, 2020. The toll had increased to 100 on August 3, 2020 and 500 on November 21, 2020.

The last 100 deaths were reported in 20 days ( 900 on May 30,2021) and the last 200 deaths occurred in 31 days ( 800 on May 20).

The number of active cases has decreased to 4,545 and the discharges have increased to 1,41,429.