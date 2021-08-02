Visakhapatnam district sees one death and 170 new COVID cases

The Visakhapatnam district witnessed a slight increase in COVID-19 cases yet again with 170 new cases being reported in the last 24 hours ending Sunday morning. The new cases take the cumulative tally to 1,53,124.

The death toll has also increased to 1,053 after one more person succumbed to the infection.

As many as 145 persons, who were undergoing treatment for the virus, recovered during the same time. The total number of discharges/ recoveries has increased to 1,50,404. The number of active cases stands at 1,667.