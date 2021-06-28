Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam district sees one death and 122 new COVID-19 cases

The Visakhapatnam district recorded 122 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours ending Monday morning. With the new cases, the total cases have gone up to 1,48,802.

This was one of the least day’s tally since April, when the second wave had struck the district.

There was also one death in the district in the last 24 hours taking the toll to 1,021.

A total of 304 persons affected with the virus were discharged or have recovered, taking the total recoveries to 1,45,078.

The active cases have dropped to 2,703.


Jun 28, 2021

