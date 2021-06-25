Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam district reports two deaths and 198 new COVID infections

As many as 198 new COVID-19 infections were reported in the Visakhapatnam district in the last 24 hours ending Friday morning. The new cases take the cumulative tally to 1,48,264.

The death toll has also increased to 1,018 after two more persons succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours.

According to the COVID-19 bulletin released by the officials, 331 persons undergoing treatment for the virus recovered in the last 24 hours.

The number of active cases has reduced to 3,043, while the number of discharges/recoveries has increased to 1,44,203.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 25, 2021 7:25:57 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/visakhapatnam-district-reports-two-deaths-and-198-new-covid-infections/article34973248.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY