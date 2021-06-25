Visakhapatnam district reports two deaths and 198 new COVID infections

331 persons recover from coronavirus

As many as 198 new COVID-19 infections were reported in the Visakhapatnam district in the last 24 hours ending Friday morning. The new cases take the cumulative tally to 1,48,264.

The death toll has also increased to 1,018 after two more persons succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours.

According to the COVID-19 bulletin released by the officials, 331 persons undergoing treatment for the virus recovered in the last 24 hours.

The number of active cases has reduced to 3,043, while the number of discharges/recoveries has increased to 1,44,203.