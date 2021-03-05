Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam district reports 58 COVID cases in three days

The district reported 13 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the cumulative tally to 60,607, according to the bulletin released on Friday morning. As many as 58 new cases were reported in the last three days. The number of active cases, which was just 30 on March 2, had increased to 63 by March 5. With the discharge of nine patients, the number of recoveries has crossed the 60,000-mark and stands at 60,005, which is almost 99% as on Friday. Meanwhile, the death toll stands at 539.

