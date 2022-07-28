Visakhapatnam District Collector flags off blood collection vehicle

District Collector A. Mallikarjuna flagged off a mobile blood collection van which was provided by Indian Red Cross Society, New Delhi, at the Collectorate here on Wednesday. The Collector said that IRCS has provided the van which costs about ₹54 lakh to Visakhapatnam district. The van is equipped with blood donation couch, B.P equipment and refrigerator, he said adding that blood donation will be more convenient with the new vehicle. DRO Srinivasa Murthy and IRCS Chairman of Visakhapatnam district Y. Sivanagendra Reddy were among those present.