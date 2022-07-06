Visakhapatnam: Collector asks officials to raise guard as COVID cases inch up

District records 109 cases in one day

District records 109 cases in one day

Collector A. Mallikarjuna directed officials of the Health Department to raise their guard as the district recorded 109 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

While the positivity rate stood at 25%, officials said there was no cause for alarm as the infected persons only exhibited minor symptoms.

Chairing a review meet on Wednesday on testing and treatment facilities and the incidence of COVID-19, dengue and malaria cases, the Collector directed officials to take precautionary measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the district. He called upon the officials concerned to gather details of COVID-19 variants among the infected persons, if any.

The Collector said there were sufficient COVID-19 medicines, testing kits, home isolation kits, oxygen cylinders and concentrators in the district. He asked the KGH Superintendent to keep 100 beds ready at the hospital and ensure proper maintenance of oxygen plants. He asked medical officers, lab officials and technicians to be on alert and respond appropriately to the situation. He said that information pertaining to COVID-19 could be obtained by calling the 104 helpline. He called upon the public to wear masks, observe social distancing and use hand sanitiser.

He asked officials to be alert to check the spread of dengue, malaria and other seasonal diseases. He directed the District Malaria Officer to prepare an action plan for the control of the seasonal diseases and inquired about the availability of platelets and the treatment facilities for dengue at KGH. He asked GVMC officials to focus on vulnerable areas where dengue was prevalent last year.

District Medical and Health Officer K. Vijayalakshmi, Andhra Medical College Principal G. Butchi Raju, KGH Superintendent Mythili, VIMS Director K. Rambabu and HoD of Microbiology Kamala were among those who attended.