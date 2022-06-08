Visakhapatnam: collect fines from vendors using plastic bags, GVMC Commissioner directs officials

‘Action will be taken against those showing negligence in work’

‘Action will be taken against those showing negligence in work’

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) has started to conduct inspections to check the implementation of plastic ban which was enforced here from June 5. As part of the inspection, GVMC Commissioner G. Lakshmisha on Wednesday visited several shops in Kanithi Market and Gajuwaka area and expressed serious displeasure over availability of plastic bags with the shopkeepers.

He expressed displeasure over the negligence of Zonal Commissioner and the Assistant Medical Officer in work. The Commissioner has found water sachets and polythene bags in large quantity with the vendors, though plastic ban was imposed in the urban body limits.

He asked why stickers related to plastic ban and usage of cloth bags were not pasted at shops and in the auto-rickshaws. . He warned that action would be taken against those officials who show negligence in work.

Mr. Lakshmisha has asked the officials to carry out rigorous enforcement drives to keep a check on usage of plastic bags. He also instructed them to impose fines on those shopkeepers and vendors using plastic. He has also directed them to take up awareness campaigns on the plastic ban in shopping malls and vegetable markets with the Sachivalayam Staff.