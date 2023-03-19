Visakhapatnam: CITU urges people to participate in ‘Chalo Delhi’ rally on April 5 against ‘anti worker’ policies of NDA government

March 19, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) district committee has called upon people to participate in the ‘Chalo Delhi’ rally on April 5, being organised to protest against the ‘anti-worker’ policies of the BJP government.

Addressing a media conference here on Sunday, the CITU district committee general secretary R.K.S.V. Kumar and treasurer S. Jyothiswara Rao called upon people to participate in the protest being organised to demand among other things payment of ₹600 a day as minimum wage, provision of minimum of 200 days of work in a year under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA), and revoking the decision of the Centre on privatisation of PSUs.

They alleged that ever since the BJP government came to power at the Centre, it was targeting the working class. Farmers were not being paid remunerative price, public sector industries were being privatised and MNREGA was being diluted.

The CITU leaders alleged that the NDA government, which came to power on the promise of providing two crore jobs in a year, has failed to keep its promise. The Centre has decided to go for strategic sale of the public sector Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP). The CITU leaders alleged that the Centre was trying to weaken the Visakhapatnam Port and Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL).