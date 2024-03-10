GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Visakhapatnam-Bhawanipatna passenger special train derails at Kottavalasa station, passengers safe

March 10, 2024 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
The locomotive of 08504 Visakhapatnam - Bhawanipatna passenger special, which derailed near Kottavalasa railway station, around 7 p.m. on Sunday.

The locomotive of 08504 Visakhapatnam - Bhawanipatna passenger special, which derailed near Kottavalasa railway station, around 7 p.m. on Sunday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

The locomotive of the 08504 Visakhapatnam-Bhawanipatna passenger special train derailed while starting from the downline loop near Kottavalasa railway station in Vizianagaram district on Sunday evening.

The buffer of the first coach was said to have been entangled. All the other coaches were said to be normal and there are no casualties or injuries to any of the passengers, according to official sources.

The locomotive derailed while entering into route no. 2 from Kottavalasa station, where it has a halt. The first coach was second class-cum-luggage coach (SLR). The locomotive, which was available at the station, was used to detach the rear portion of the train. All the coaches, except the first one which got entangled and the derailed locomotive, were removed and the train was getting ready to leave around 9 p.m., after the stranded passengers were given food, according to sources.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.