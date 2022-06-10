Visakhapatnam: awareness campaigns on level crossing safety organised

Over 1,500 people were counselled to be more attentive while crossing a railway track

The ongoing awareness campaigns, conducted by the Waltair Division of East Coast Railway (E Co R), on ‘safety at level crossings’ was intensified as part of International Level Crossing Awareness Day (ILCAD) here.

As a part of this campaign, awareness drives were conducted at level crossing gates, public spots and areas adjacent to railway track. Banners and flyers were displayed and a bike rally was taken out with all COVID-19 precautionary measures.

More than 1,500 people were counselled and advised to be more attentive without distraction of mind while crossing a railway track. Leaflets on safety were also distributed to people. Employees and officers of the safety, engineering departments and civil defence staff of the Division participated in the campaign.

Waltair Division has been observing the awareness week from June 3 and International Level Crossing Day will be observed on June 15. An awareness rally was organised from the DRM office to Ambedkar Circle on Wednesday Divisional Railway Manger Anup Satpathy, Senior Divisional Engineer (Coordination) Pradeep Yadav and Senior Divisional Safety officer Praveen Bhati participated.

Mr. Satapthy said that considering the vulnerability of accidents at level crossings, the Railways has taken measures to convert LC gates to Limited Height Subways (LHS) or Road under Bridges (RUB) or Road Over Bridges (ROB) as required. Extensive counselling was being carried out among railway staff, passengers, pedestrians, vehicle users, drivers and auto rickshaw drivers to drive home the message of safety while crossing the railway track. They were also told about the various signages used at level crossings.

The entire mission of creating awareness is being organised under the leadership of the Senior Divisional Safety Officer, who mobilised the staff from civil engineering, safety and civil defence personnel of the Division to conduct the campaigns at all locations over the Division.

The engineering team was lead by M. Satyanarayana, Principal, Divisional P. Way Training Institute, the Civil Defence team was led by CHUBE Prasad, Civil Defence Inspector.