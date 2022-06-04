Visakhapatnam: arrangements in place for UPSC Prelims on June 5

Thirty-one centres have been arranged for the UPSC Civil Services (Preliminary) exam which is scheduled to be held on June 5 in Visakhapatnam district. As many as 12,111 candidates are expected to attend the examination which is going to be held in two sessions - 9.30 a.m. to 11.30 a.m. and 2.30 p.m. to 4.30 p.m., said District Collector A Mallikarjuna. The Collector also said that all the arrangements have been made for the examination. IAS officers V. Vinay Chand and Vivek Yadav are the observers for the examination, he added. He said that candidates with any queries can contact the control room arranged at the Collectorate on 9866020714 and 9000 621 622.