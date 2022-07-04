Visakhapatnam: Andhra University to start Alluri Sitharama Raju Study Centre

Vice-Chancellor unveils a marble statue of Alluri on the campus

An Alluri Sitharama Raju Study Centre will be set up at Andhra University to encourage students to take up research on the life of the revolutionary freedom fighter and on the lives of the tribal people, Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy has said.

The Vice-Chancellor unveiled a marble statue of Alluri on the university campus to mark the 125 th birth anniversary of Alluri on Monday.

Digital PG Centres

Recalling the immense contribution made by Alluri for the cause of the tribal people, Mr. Reddy said that efforts would be made to operationalise the study centre at the earliest. As advised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Andhra University would open digital PG Centres at Araku and Paderu and these would be linked to the study centre to encourage research.

NREDCAP Chairman K.K. Raju spoke.

Former Vice-Chancellor G.S.N. Raju, Rector K. Samata and donor of the statue S. Anantaram participated.

Later, the students staged a play depicting the armed rebellion by Alluri and his men on the British military officials.

Senior Advocate of Visakhapatnam Bar Council V. Parthasaradhi, in-charge Principal of Mrs. AVN College M. Simhadri Naidu garlanded the statue of Alluri on the college premises.

Mr. Parthasaradhi spoke on the significant role played by Alluri in the freedom struggle.

YSRCP north constituency coordinator K.K. Raju garlanded the statute of Alluri at Seethammadhara and paid tributes. He distributed fruits and cake among the poor. YSRCP district president Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari and YSRCP Mahila leader Pedada Ramani Kumari participated.