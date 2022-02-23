Visakhapatnam: Andhra University inks three MoUs with Sainik Welfare Department

University to introduce programmes for ex-servicemen and retired commissioned officers

Officials from Andhra University have signed three Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with the armed forces to introduce programmes for ex-servicemen and retired commissioned officers. Director, Sainik Welfare Department, V.V. Reddy, and AU Registrar V. Krishna Mohan have exchanged MoU documents in the presence of AU Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Prasad Reddy congratulated Director of Sainik Welfare Brig. V.V. Reddy and Armed Forces fraternity for signing these MoU to award trade diploma to all ex-servicemen of their respective trades in armed forces.

Brig. Reddy said that soldiers were trained in their respective trades during their service, such as electrical, mechanical, civil, gunner and missile maintainer, but they do not have any formal qualification from any Govt. University/Institute. Hence they are unable to join any company after retirement from amy service. This diploma programme from AU will help all ex-servicemen to get suitable jobs, he said.

Another two MoUs which were signed are PG Diploma in HR Management (4 Semester programme) and PG Degree in Defence Strategic Studies & International Relations (Two- years programme). Registrar, Prof. Krishna Mohan said that the two PG degrees will be very much helpful for senior officers to pursue higher education including joining Ph.D. programme in Andhra University.

Ujjwal Kumar Ghatak, (Academic Advisor/ Defence JERP), said that till now AU has signed 25 MoUs with Indian Armed Forces for academic excellence and joint research studies.

Rector K. Samatha and others were present.