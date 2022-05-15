Visakhapatnam: 40-year-old booked for ‘misbehaving’ with a minor girl
The Malkapuram police registered a case against a 40-year-old man for allegedly outraging the modesty of a 17-year-old girl, here, on Saturday night. According to police, the accused who resides in the same colony had reportedly misbehaved with the minor girl over a property dispute. Based on the complaint from the girl and her parents, the police have registered a case. Further investigation is on.
