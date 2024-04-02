Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee urges people of Visakhapatnam to defeat BJP allies in elections to save steel plant

April 02, 2024 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Leaders of the Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee (VUPPC) have called upon the people of Visakhapatnam to defeat the TDP and JSP, which are supporting the BJP as alliance partners in the upcoming polls, which has put up Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) for strategic sale.

The relay hunger strike being organised at the Gandhi statue, near GVMC, under the aegis of VUPPC, completed three years on Tuesday. A mass protest was organised to mark the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, CITU State secretary and JAC chairman M. Jaggunaidu, INTUC State secretary and JAC chairman Mantri Rajasekhar and AITUC Steel recognised union leader Adinarayana recalled that steel workers and people of the State had staged protests against privatisation of the VSP, after the Centre had announced its decision on strategic sale of VSP in January three years ago. The protests, however, failed to move the Union government, and relay hunger strikes were launched on April 2, three years ago.

Workers of various sectors like autorickshaw workers, muta workers, domestic workers, construction workers, intellectuals, poets, artistes, students, youth, SC/ST and leaders of various associations participated in the relay hunger strikes and expressed solidarity with the striking workers of VSP. The success of the relay hunger strike was due to the support of various sections of people. This had prevented the Centre from going ahead with its decision on strategic sale of VSP during the last three years, they said.

Protests were also organised in various other forms by the JAC to exert pressure on the Centre to give up its decision on sale of VSP. The VUPPC leaders said that it was unfortunate that the TDP and JSP have tied up with the BJP, which has done injustice to the State.

They said people should support the parties, which stood for the protection of VSP, in the ensuing general elections.

CITU district general secretary R.K.S.V. Kumar presided.

INTUC district general secretary Nagabushanam, AITUC district president Manmadha Rao, CITU district secretary P. Mani, AITUC district secretary Sankara Rao, CFTUI district leaders Lakshmi, Naresh and CITU leaders G. Appalaraju and M. Subba Rao were among those who attended.