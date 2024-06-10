GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee leaders hail MoS post for Andhra Pradesh MP

They urge Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma to utilise this opportunity and resolve pending issues of the RINL-VSP, including withdrawing the privatisation proposal at the Centre

Updated - June 10, 2024 10:59 pm IST

Published - June 10, 2024 10:29 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Leaders of the Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee are satisfied with the Modi government returning to power as Narsapuram MP Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma has been given the post of the Minister of State (MoS) for Steel in the Union cabinet.

“For the first time, a South Indian MP from Andhra Pradesh has been given the post in the Steel Ministry, which is a moment of pride. We urge Mr. Varma to utilise this opportunity for the development of the RINL-Visakhapatnam Steel Plant and resolve all pending issues, including withdrawing the privatisation proposal at the Centre,” said J. Ayodhyaram, one of the leaders of the committee.

On the other hand, some leaders in the committee expressed that the rank of Minister of State is of no use, as they are ‘mute spectators’ and do not have any decisive power, even over minor issues. “We have seen many Minister of State rankers, who did nothing,” alleged a committee leader.

