Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences becomes first government hospital in Andhra Pradesh to get PRP therapy

December 08, 2022 10:27 pm | Updated 10:27 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS) has become the first government hospital in the State to be equipped with Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) therapy, which is a boon for patients suffering from long-term pain, on Thursday.

This therapy was hitherto available only at corporate hospitals in the State. This facility will be of immense help for poor and middle-class patients, said VIMS Director K. Rambabu while inaugurating the facility.

Joint pains would be diagnosed through different types of scans, and doctors would identify the patients who would need to undergo the PRP therapy. The selected patients would be treated in three stages. A blood sample of 32 mm would be drawn from the patient with a PRP injection kit. In the second stage, the platelets in the blood would be separated with the help of a machine, and purified. In the third stage, the purified plasma, which has the maximum number of platelets, would be injected to the patient at the area of pain.

Dr. Rambabu said that the therapy costs between ₹8,000 and ₹10,000 at corporate hospitals. This would be done free of cost under Aarogyasri. However, those not covered under Aarogyasri could avail of the facility at a nominal cost, he said, adding that long-term pain relief was being provided to patients through the ‘pain clinic’ started at the hospital. The PRP therapy would help in giving instant pain relief to patients.

Dr. Bhavani Prasad, Head of the Orthopaedics Department of VIMS, said that this therapy would be useful to those suffering from joint pains after the age of 60 years. He commended the Director for bringing the facility to VIMS for the first time in the State.