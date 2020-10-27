Vigilance Awareness Week to be observed from October 27

The Visakhapatnam Port Trust (VPT) and Dredging Corporation of India Limited (DCIL) are jointly observing the Vigilance Awareness Week, as per the guidelines of the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC), from October 27 to November 2.

Both the organisations will be conducting various activities to create awareness among all the stakeholders, employees and other citizens, especially youth, to promote and uphold ethical values, which helps in developing a sustainable culture of honesty and integrity, since corruption is one of the major obstacles for the overall development of the nation.

Special focus will be given to internal (housekeeping) activities during the week. They include land management, allotment of quarters, management of assets, clearing of complaints, gender sensitisation, inspections and leveraging technology.

Integrity pledge by officials and employees of both the organisations and online pledge by college students will be taken on the inaugural day on Tuesday.

Essay writing and quiz competitions for officers and employees, vendor meets and PowerPoint presentations would be held as part of the programme.

Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Visakhapatnam Branch, has called upon the public for cooperation in the fight against corruption. In a statement issued in connection with the Vigilance Week, CBI SP Putta Vimaladitya said that public having any complaint about corruption in the Central government departments, PSUs, Nationalised Banks, Government Insurance companies and information with regard to demand of bribe or amassing of wealth disproportionate to known sources of income by employees and officials of above organisations can contact the SP, CBI, Visakhapatnam in person, by post or on telephone no. 0891-2783322 or on the toll free no. 1800 425 00 100 or by email: hobacvskp@cbi.gov.in