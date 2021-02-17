Visakhapatnam

Vasanta Panchami celebrated with fervour

Good start: People offering prayers to goddess Saraswati at Waltair Kali Bari in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday.   | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak

Vasanta Panchami was celebrated at Sri Trishakti temple at Ukkunagaram on Tuesday. A number of devotees participated in various pujas held at the temple with utmost devotion.

The pujas started with the offering of Panchamrita service to Sri Saraswati Devi, followed by Ashtottara Shata Namarchana and a mass literacy exercise(Aksharabhyasam) for over 400 children.

Later, Sahasra Mouktikarchana (puja by offering pearls), Saraswati Homam was performed which was followed by the worshipping of goddess Sri Saraswati by the children. These special pujas ended with Maha Harati. Priests and members of the Trishakti Temple Committee made elaborate arrangements for the convenience of devotees.

