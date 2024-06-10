GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Vamsi Krishna Srinivas promises to improve roads and drainage system in Visakhapatnam South Assembly constituency

The JSP leader thanks voters in the constituency for electing him with a huge majority

Published - June 10, 2024 08:08 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
Visakhapatnam South Assembly constituency MLA-elect Vamsi Krishna Srinivas

Visakhapatnam South Assembly constituency MLA-elect Vamsi Krishna Srinivas | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

Visakhapatnam South Assembly constituency MLA-elect and Jana Sena Party (JSP) leader Vamsi Krishna Srinivas has expressed gratitude to the voters of the constituency for electing him with a huge majority.

Addressing a media conference here on Monday, he said that he would make all out efforts for putting the constituency on the path of progress. Motorists and pedestrians alike are facing a lot of difficulties due to the narrow stretch between Jagadamba junction and Poorna Market Road. He said that he would soon come out with a permanent solution to the problem, and also take steps for improvement of the drainage system in the constituency.

Assuring that all the election promises would be fulfilled, Mr. Srinivas said that people had voted for development and welfare of the State. Visakhapatnam would be developed as a green city, he added.

Mr. Srinivas attributed the ignominious defeat of the YSRCP government to the arrogance of the party leaders. Alleging that YSRCP leader and former MP M.V.V. Satyanarayana had indulged in land grabbing, Mr. Srinivas said that he would bring the issue to the notice of JSP president K. Pawan Kalyan and TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu.

