Unreserved special express trains to be run between Chennai Egmore and Santragachi for Holi festival

March 23, 2024 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

In order to clear extra rush of passengers, unreserved special express trains will be operated during Holi festival season between Chennai Egmore and Santragachi, according to a release here on Saturday.

Train 06077 will leave Chennai Egmore at 11 p.m. on Saturdays from March 23 to reach Duvvada on the next day at 1.45 pm. It will reach Vizianagaram at 3.28 p.m. under Waltair railway division limits here.

In return, the pairing train 06078 will leave Santragachi at 10 a.m. on Mondays from March 25 to reach Duvvada at 1:48 a.m.

It will have stoppages at Gudur, Nellore, Ongole,Vijayawada, Rajahmundry, Samalkot, Duvvada, Vizianagaram, Srikakaulam Road, Palasa, Khurda Raod, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Bhadrak, Balasaore, Kharagpur between Chennai Egmore and Santragachi.