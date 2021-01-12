Union govt. sanctions two oxygen generators to KGH

They will be of immense help during shortage of liquid oxygen, says AMC Principal

The King George Hospital (KGH) may soon tide over the prospect of running out of oxygen with the Centre sanctioning two oxygen generators of 1,000 LPM (Litres Per Minute) each to it. Three other government general hospitals in Kakinada, Kadapa and Tirupati have also been sanctioned oxygen generators.KGH already has liquid oxygen tanks of 20 KL and 13 KL capacity on the hospital premises.

The 20 KL tank meets the requirements of the Super Speciality block and the 13 KL tank is connected to the different wards in the hospital. The tanks are refilled with liquid oxygen on a regular basis.

“The oxygen generators will be an alternative to us, when there is a shortage in the supply of liquid oxygen. An acute shortage of oxygen was felt during the COVID-19 pandemic and during such times, the oxygen generators will be of immense help. The vacant site beside the Super Speciality block has been identified for erection of sheds required to house the oxygen generators,” says P.V. Sudhakar, Principal, Andhra Medical College.

“The supply of oxygen gas from the liquid oxygen tanks, to the wards and Super Speciality block is done through pipes. The purity of oxygen supplied through cylinders and by conversion of liquid oxygen ranges between 98 % and 99%, the purity of oxygen produced by the oxygen generators will be in the 93% to 95% range. However, the 93 to 95% purity is enough to treat patients,” he says.

The generators and the technical know-how will be provided by the Centre and the State government has to provide the site for setting up of the generators. A contractor has been appointed by the Centre for the purpose. The COVID-19 pandemic has seen an acute demand for ventilators as thousands of patients were admitted to hospitals after contracting the virus.