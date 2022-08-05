Unidentified body found near fishing harbour in Visakhapatnam
Body of a man aged around 40 to 45 years was found floating in the water near fishing harbour under One Town Police Station limits here on Friday. The police suspect that he could have died around three days ago. The One Town Police have registered a case and are yet to ascertain the identity of the person. Investigation is on.
