Two youths arrested for ‘involvement’ in different house break-ins in Visakhapatnam

The city police arrested two youths who were allegedly involved in two different house break-ins here on Saturday. In one case, Kancharapalem police arrested 25-year-old A Kalyan Kishore, for allegedly gaining entry into a house at Pydimamba Colony during the intervening night of July 18 and 19. The crime reportedly occurred when the inmates were in deep sleep. The accused has reportedly made good with over three tolas of gold, 10 tola of silver, ₹20,000 cash and other valuables. Based on the complaint, the police arrested the accused and recovered some part of the stolen property.

In another case, Airport (Crime) Police arrested another 25-year-old B. Kishore alias Gutka Pandu of Arilova for allegedly gaining entry into a house and making good with around two tolas of gold and a mobile phone at Butchirajupalem during the intervening night of July 19 and 20. Under the guidance of DCP (Crimes) G. Naganna, ADCP (Crimes) D. Gangadharam and ACP(Crimes) Ch. Penta Rao, police teams cracked the cases.