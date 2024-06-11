Two youth drown while swimming in Sarada river in Anakapalli district

Two youth drowned in Sarada river at Teruvupalli under Yelamanchili (Rural) police station limits here on Tuesday. The deceased were identified as B. Jagan (18) of Gajuwaka and Y. Srinivasa Rao (21) of Anakapalli.

While Jagan had completed Intermediate, Srinivasa Rao had completed ITI.

Sub-Inspector of Yelamanchili Rural police station Simhachalam said that Jagan and Srinivasa Rao were family friends. Jagan came to Srinivasa Rao’s house a week ago. They drowned in the river while swimming, the SI said.