Two workers die in gas leak in Pharma city in Vizag

Workers associations blame the management of Jawaharlal Nehru Pharma City

Two youth aged around 25 years died after reportedly inhaling some poisonous gases released in a pump house at Jawaharlal Nehru Pharma City (JNPC), Parawada in Visakhapatnam City during the wee hours of Monday.

According to sources in the police, Manikanta and Durga Prasad, both contract workers, were working in night shift in the pump house when the gases reportedly leaked and they died after allegedly inhaling them.

Bodies were shifted to King George Hospital (KGH) for postmortem. However, a few workers associations blamed the management for negligence and not taking safety measures at the premises, which led to the incident.

Parawada Police say the leak has been contained and the situation was under control, but they are yet to ascertain complete details.